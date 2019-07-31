Hey there everybody. Long time no blog. I know, I know… it’s been a minute. But I been up to stuff. Here, let me share…

Looks like the last time I posted anything to my blog was in April. It’s July–so that’s a heckuva hiatus. In my defense, it’s been a busy few months. Lemee see if I can rundown what’s been going on.

First, remember how back in April I was all like, “I don’t even know how to feel about my writing getting nominated for big ol’ SFF awards” like a whiny grade-A Herb? Well guess what? I actually WON some of those things! I know! Shut The Front Door already! But yeah, my short story The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington published by Fireside Fiction, is the recipient of a Nebula and Locus Award now.

Check it:

Look at them just hanging out there on my bookshelf like it ain’t nuthin’! Surreal doesn’t begin to describe it! Thanks to everyone for reading, sharing, and giving that short story the time of day. You should know, my first submit of that story was a REJECTION. Now it’s gone on to win two prestigious writing awards. Moral of the story–writers out there, SUBMIT your stuff! Don’t self-reject! Don’t let one rejection–or twenty–throw you. (But for real if you got one story and it’s wracked up 20 rejections and they’re all saying the same thing, a bit of introspection is warranted). Go for it. Shoot your literary shot!

So let’s see, what else? Oh yeah, already wrote about it–but The American Library Association gave me a friggin’ medal for The Black God’s Drums! What was more, I got to attend the ALA Conference in Washington DC where I was awarded the medal and encouraged to yak it up about my nerdy ass book with other people who dig nerdy ass books. You know what getting that medal felt like? Kinda like this.

Alright, now let me get to the BIG news.

*Drum roll.*

Oh let me just let the professionals say it:

Tor.com Publishing is thrilled to announce that Hugo Award finalist and Alex, Nebula, and Locus Award-winner P. Djèlí Clark will return to the historical fantasy universe from “A Dead Djinn in Cairo” with a full-length novel!

That’s right ya’ll! I got the book contract! At long last–a full length novel. You guys know the road it’s taken me to get here. Been trying at this thing since the mid aughts. Had my almost made it moments and setbacks. Almost gave up, but started again. Wrote about it all way back when over here. And now…the big moment has finally arrived. Stunned doesn’t begin to describe it. Ecstatic doesn’t capture it. In sheer disbelief seems not to meet the moment. Maybe the only thing that does is:

That will never ever get old.

Okay, okay. So what are the books about? Back to the professionals:

Cairo, 1912: Though Fatma el-Sha’arawi is the youngest woman working for the Ministry of Alchemy, Enchantments and Supernatural Entities, she’s certainly not a rookie. After preventing the destruction of the universe last summer, Agent Fatma’s one of the Ministry’s top agents. So when someone murders a secret brotherhood dedicated to one of the most famous men in history, Al-Jahiz, Agent Fatma is called onto the case. Al-Jahiz transformed the world forty years before when he opened up the veil between the magical and mundane realms, but had been missing since. This murderer, however, is also claiming to be Al-Jahiz, returned to condemn the modern age for its social oppressions against supernatural beings and humans alike. Moreover, his dangerous magical abilities instigate unrest in the streets of Cairo and quickly earn him followers by the hundreds. With her Ministry colleagues, a new partner who’s tougher than she looks, and a mysterious person from her past with powers granted by the goddess Sekhmet, Agent Fatma must unravel the mystery behind this Al-Jahiz imposter to restore peace to the city – or face the possibility he could be exactly who he seems…

Oooooooh! I hope you’re excited like I’m excited! And there’s more: two new novellas in two new worlds. Wanna know more? Read about it here…

With Big Tings Poppin’ I naturally needed to handle some other business–namely getting an actual author site up. I know, I got this place, which I love. But while I get to get all rambly here needed something a bit more professional. So if you notice on the main page in the menu to the upper right, there’s a link to my official author page–pdjeliclark.com.

Here’s a peek:

Not to worry, I’m still keeping this blog. In fact, there’s an RSS feed on my author site with every post I make here. This will remain my sounding board on whatever flotsam and jotsam orbits my mental space. But if you want to know about my published fiction, soon to be published fiction, author events, etc.–please visit my author page and browse my wares.

So where have I been? Doing all kinds of stuff–including a few panels, book signings and more. Did I mention I also have to actually get these books written? That I’m still an academic with a whole other world of non-fiction publishing to get done? And yup, still the recent father of twin girls who just entered toddler-hood.

So again, where have I been? BUSY! But don’t worry, Imma make time for this space. Thanks for reading!

Advertisements